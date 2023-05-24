Home » what Mascherano said after the pass to the round of 16
Entertainment

what Mascherano said after the pass to the round of 16

by admin
what Mascherano said after the pass to the round of 16

The coach of the Argentine national team, Javier Mascherano, was cautious when analyzing his coaches after qualifying to the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup tonight because he considered that “at the age these guys are it is very difficult to know What is the team for?

“We knew that we were going to have control of the game and that from the first minute we would have control of the game, but we did not have to give them options to play, because they are in the World Cup for a reason and they could complicate you,” Mascherano explained as soon as concluded the match in which Argentina beat Guatemala 3-0 at the Único-Madre de Ciudades stadium.

“It is very difficult at these ages to analyze what we are for in just two games. And now a very physically strong rival like New Zealand is coming up against us and we will try to win the group”, he pointed out.

Apparently more established in his role as brand new coach, “Masche” commented that he tries to “make them understand that they are here for their own merits. And personally I am enjoying all this a lot, going through a process that is new for me in which what I try is to help the boys, who are good footballers, so that they can later improve themselves”.

“What we also try is to manage the group so that all the players have minutes according to the physical recovery of each one,” he specified.

See also  The Government includes new products in the agricultural dollar at $300: what is the impact on the economy?

“And it must also be said that the support of the public in Santiago del Estero was very important in these two games and we are sure that the same thing will happen in San Juan on Friday with the New Zealanders,” he completed. The delegation will travel tomorrow at noon to that city in Cuyo.

The summary of the TV of Argentina 3-Guatemala 0

The results of the Sub 20 World Cup

The positions of the Sub 20 World Cup Groups

You may also like

How much did the blue dollar close at...

Wang Zuxian appeared on the streets of Vancouver...

More than 30 thousand people enjoyed the celebrations...

they restrict operations with bonds to avoid “the...

The ending of “Grandma’s New World” breaks the...

Challenge: the intertwined knots of the Argentine economy

At the assembly area of ​​the red carpet...

The case of the policeman who killed a...

a passenger wanted to isolate herself with plastic...

Schoeps Releases All Black Studio Set 75th Anniversary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy