what Mascherano said after the pass to the round of 16

The coach of the Argentine national team, Javier Mascherano, was cautious when analyzing his coaches after qualifying to the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup tonight because he considered that “at the age these guys are it is very difficult to know What is the team for?

“We knew that we were going to have control of the game and that from the first minute we would have control of the game, but we did not have to give them options to play, because they are in the World Cup for a reason and they could complicate you,” Mascherano explained as soon as concluded the match in which Argentina beat Guatemala 3-0 at the Único-Madre de Ciudades stadium.

“It is very difficult at these ages to analyze what we are for in just two games. And now a very physically strong rival like New Zealand is coming up against us and we will try to win the group”, he pointed out.

Apparently more established in his role as brand new coach, “Masche” commented that he tries to “make them understand that they are here for their own merits. And personally I am enjoying all this a lot, going through a process that is new for me in which what I try is to help the boys, who are good footballers, so that they can later improve themselves”.

“What we also try is to manage the group so that all the players have minutes according to the physical recovery of each one,” he specified.

“And it must also be said that the support of the public in Santiago del Estero was very important in these two games and we are sure that the same thing will happen in San Juan on Friday with the New Zealanders,” he completed. The delegation will travel tomorrow at noon to that city in Cuyo.

