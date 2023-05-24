the new face of the NetApp channel in Italy

After having gained about twenty years of experience in Sales, Massimo Mondiani assumes the role of Partner Sales Manager of NetApp for the Italian market

NetAppa global company established in the development of cloud-based softwaremade an important announcement regarding his Italian team: Massimo Mondiani it was designated new Partner Sales Manager for the national market.

Massimo started his career at NetApp in 2015 as a Territory Account Manager, moving up to the role of Enterprise Account Manager during 2019. Last year, he was promoted to Commercial Sales Manager, holding this position until today, when he decided to assume responsibility for the Italian channel, representing a natural evolution of his previous experiences.

A culture that values ​​partners is the core of NetApp’s commitment, and Massimo Mondiani is thrilled to be able to actively contribute to the achievement of this fundamental goal. As the manager noted, the partners have always represented the driving force behind NetApp to carry forward innovation on the Italian market, in which the care of costs, safety, sustainability and simplicity of solutions data management are increasingly crucial. His vision of him aligns perfectly with NetApp’s strategy, and he looks forward to applying his experience of him as he continues to learn from the team members he works with.

Originally from Verona, Massimo is a staunch supporter of a entrepreneurial approach based on integrity, mutual respect, curiosity and innovation. His unwavering dedication, unwavering passion and tireless determination have contributed significantly to his outstanding career path, filling each stage with great successes.

The arrival of Massimo as the new Channel Manager is also a source of great enthusiasm for Davide Marini, Country Manager Italy of NetApp. “Her experience and vision will be a key pillar for the next chapter of our channel’s growth, offering exceptional support to our valued partners,” she commented.