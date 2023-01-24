It seeks to identify which skills are mastered by students who are close to completing their higher education and which ones should be strengthened.

As of this Monday, January 23, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) with professional, technical and technological programs began the pre-registration process of their students to present the Saber Pro, TyT and Saber Pro and TyT exterior tests for the first semester of 2023.

Those who are close to completing their higher education, that is, who have completed 75% of the credits of their academic program, may take the Saber Pro or Saber TyT test, electronically, on site, between Saturday, May 27 and on Sunday, June 11, the period during which both exams will be applied.

“We call on the IES so that, according to the schedule, they carry out the pre-registration process of the students, between today, Monday, January 23, and Friday, February 10. It is not necessary to have approved 100% of the credits to carry out this process”, indicated the general director of Icfes, Andrés Molano.

University students can be pre-registered to present the generic skills and all the specific modules.

The Saber Pro test, in addition to being a degree requirement, is a standardized instrument that allows measuring the quality of education of Higher Education Institutions – HEIs and provides useful information to those evaluated in terms of the development of important skills for the world of work. . In the case of HEIs, it allows them to review their academic programs. The Saber Pro exam is also relevant to public policy decision-making.

The Saber TyT test, for its part, is aimed at students who have completed at least 75% of the credits of their technical and technological careers. In this first semester of 2023, they will be able to submit it, electronically, at the application site. This exam is also a degree requirement.

«This evaluation, which is carried out twice a year and is a pioneer in Latin America, provides detailed information on the generic and specific competences of students who are currently studying different academic programs in the country’s higher education institutions. We seek to identify which skills are mastered by university students who are close to completing their higher education and which ones they should strengthen”, added the general director of Icfes.