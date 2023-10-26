Home » Mass shooting in Maine, USA: 22 victims and one suspect at large
On Wednesday night, Maine State Police confirmed the presence of an active shooter and is conducting investigations at at least two locations in Lewiston.

An armed individual spread fear in the second most populated city in the state of Maine by opening fire at a bowling alley and a restaurant “mass shooting event, with multiple victims”, noted the Medical Center.

Meanwhile the chain of CNN reports at least 16 deaths and numerous injuries, ABC mentioned 10 deaths. However, Fox News and NBC cited police sources and raised the number to 22 victims.

The authorities asked the population to stay in their homes and secure their doors. The city of Lewiston issued a warning “seek shelters.”

“We strongly request that you avoid traveling on the streets and allow law enforcement to control the situation. If you see any suspicious activity or individuals, please call 911.”said the Maine State Police.

