Is coffee better with or without sugar?

by admin
☕️ I want to tell you right away. If you are trying to remove sugar from coffee to lose weight, know that unfortunately it won’t be that teaspoon that moves the needle on the scale.

📝 An interesting study* shows that drinking a cup of sugar-free coffee a day, normal or decaffeinated, leads to a weight reduction of 0.12 kg in 4 years. On the contrary, the same cup with sugar is associated with an increase of 0.09 kg in 4 years.

🍩 However, there is one fact that is interesting and that is that coffee with sugar is associated with a higher BMI (body mass index). This suggests that choosing sweet coffee leads to a greater search for foods rich in sugar.

❗️So, if you are trying to cut that teaspoon of sugar from your coffee, don’t give up, especially for two reasons.
1️⃣ The first is that saving sugar where you can will lead to increased general well-being.
2️⃣ The second? You will discover that “natural” coffee is definitely better. It’s just a matter of getting our palate used to it. Try it to believe it 😉

