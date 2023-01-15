A few hours after the live launch of her new musical project ‘El favor de Dios’, in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata, Ana del Castillo shared the latest recommendations.

This was done through his official Instagram account. The Vallenato artist began the publication by expressing her joy for the event that will take place in one of the most emblematic places in the city of Valledupar.

Then the singer announced the recommendations so that attendees can enjoy the show.

“These are the recommendations so that we can enjoy the release of my first album #EIFavorDeDios. I know that with the favor of GOD we are going to do it boja! ”, She concluded.

In this sense, the entry of: minors, any type of drink, people in a state of intoxication, firearms or blunt objects, belts with blunt buckles, pregnant women with more than 5 months of gestation, among others, will be prohibited.

Will she be the first woman to fill the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata?