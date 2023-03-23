The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, affirmed that the The first pearl of the National Development Plan is “the authorization for them to enter into contracts directly with natural persons or non-profit entities that are part of what is called the popular and community economy, through public associations; without specific rules and regulations”.

In turn, he identified a second pearl, the head of the Public Ministry indicated that this is a way to divert the surveillance and regulation of a lot of public money through these figures, which allow there to be a direct and finger contracting, because there is no certainty that the requirements are met or the technical capacity to meet the needs.

Finally, the official expressed her concern about this first review, because with these contracting modalities there could be diversion of resources for political or electoral purposes.

For his part, President Gustavo Petro came out to defend his Development Plan from the Public Ministry official and assured that the attorney criticizes Mazzucato’s thesis on the importance of public contracting with communal and popular actions.

“This is the way to democratize the economy. Haven’t they gotten tired of fattening up large recruitment cartels?” the Head of State wrote on his Twitter account.

Likewise, the Colombian president expressed that “the tertiary roads, those of the peasantry, instead of being contracted with obscure companies, will be contracted with the peasantry of the region itself, so money will not be stolen and there will be a lot of employment in the place”.