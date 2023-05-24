Attorney General suspended Alex Flórez for eight months

In the last few hours it became known that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation disqualified the senator for eight months Alex Flórez, from the Historical Pact. All this after a disciplinary process for the congressman’s verbal aggression against two police officers in Cartagena.

The Public Ministry points out that Flórez knew perfectly well that calling such police officers “murderers” was not a responsible action, since he had no evidence that the men committed homicide.

The attorney in charge, Andrea Nataly Bermúdez, stated in a text that:

Mr. Flórez was in Cartagena as a congressman and consumed alcohol for a long period of time. At 3 am he showed up at the hotel with a woman but could not enter because he did not carry his identity document. Faced with the refusal, he increased his exaltation and expressed himself against the receptionist, but the senator was discouraged and increasingly exalted. Before the arrival of the uniformed men, the senator attacked them with slanderous expressions.

Alex Flórez justified attacking police officers for alleged indignation

More than eight months have passed since the progressive senator Alex Florez caused a scandal in Cartagena, at the Hotel Caribe, where they did not allow entry to a woman who would be accompanying him but who did not carry her identification documents. There, under the influence of alcoholic beverages, Flórez verbally assaulted two police officers who came to attend to the situation.

“Murderers” was the word with which the official addressed the uniformed officers. The clips went viral on social networks and a shower of memes and criticism fell on the senator, who later admitted to having alcoholism problems.

Alex Flórez says that he has not taken again

Through his Twitter account, Senator Flórez said that, since what happened in Cartagena, he has radically distanced himself from the consumption of alcoholic beverages.