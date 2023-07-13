Attorney: special group in Chocó, due to humanitarian crisis

​​

An extraordinary commission appointed by the Attorney General arrived in Quibdó, Chocó, to verify first-hand the actions carried out by the national and regional authorities in the face of the situation of displacement and confinement that occurs in the municipalities of Sipí, Istmina and Nóvita, with occasion of the armed strike decreed by the ELN.

The special group, made up of representatives of the delegates of Ethnic Affairs, Human Rights, Children and Family, Territorial Governance and Follow-up to the Peace Agreement, will meet with representatives of the affected communities, representatives and the Ombudsman’s Office, to learn in detail the violations against Human Rights that these populations have been suffering, their most urgent needs for attention and the possibilities that exist to reach the territories.

With this information, the Public Ministry holds a meeting, at the SENA facilities, Quibdó starting at 3:00 pm, with representatives of national entities, the government, mayoralties, public forces and international organizations, to evaluate compliance with the care protocols deployed by the Government to address the situation and define new actions to safeguard the lives and rights of people affected by the escalation of violence in the region.

Based on the analysis of the information collected, the Attorney General’s Office will immediately issue calls and alerts to obtain urgent and effective attention from the responsible authorities, according to the competence of each of the agencies that are part of this commission.

