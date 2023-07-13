Talbi Alami employs parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen Moroccan-British relations

In the current days, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rashid Talbi Alami, is in the capital of the United Kingdom, London, to meet with a group of active political figures inside and outside the British Parliament, in order to discuss ways of parliamentary cooperation and exchange of experiences politically, diplomatically and administratively.

However, this visit somehow illustrates a strategic bet for Morocco, related to the prospects for parliamentary diplomacy and the possibility of it forming strategic returns for the North African country within European and international parliamentary organizations, as well as regional ones. How effective is this form of diplomacy?

important interface

Abdel Hafeez Adminou, a professor of public law at Mohammed V University in Rabat, considered that “this visit comes within the framework of parliamentary diplomacy that has proven to be effective for Morocco as an important front for defending interests,” explaining that “parliamentary blocs constitute today a vital element within the international community; There are several parliamentary groupings at the global level, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, or regional groupings, as is the case with the Mediterranean Parliament, the African Parliament, or the Arab Parliament.

Admino stressed, in a statement to Hespress, that “these institutions have become really influential, as they often issue credible recommendations or even positions and statements that concern many issues,” stressing that “Morocco’s presence at the level of these regional and international parliamentary structures is a political perception. Morocco is trying to fortify its interests within these parliaments, so that it is very important for it that these parliamentary institutions do not issue any positions that could affect its strategic foreign policies, especially the issue of territorial integrity.

He added, “Morocco does not deny the diplomatic role of parliament, so we noticed the effort made at the level of communication with parliamentary institutions in Latin America mainly, and we do not forget the African Parliament and its role in Morocco’s return to the African Union,” stressing that “Moroccan parliamentary diplomacy played great roles in advancing the African Parliament.” To thwart many initiatives and attempts that affect the interests of Morocco, especially its territorial integrity.

The same spokesman stated that “Morocco has entered into many parliamentary friendships, and has formed bilateral relations with its counterparts around the world,” noting that “the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the British Parliament comes in this official direction, which bets to inform, through Parliament, the efforts that Morocco is making on the continent.” And globally, highlighting what has been achieved at the political, democratic, economic and social level, as well as the opportunities Morocco provides for cooperation between these countries.

And for Admino, “the power of betting on parliamentary diplomacy in our relationship with Europe is clearly embodied in the fact that parliaments in democratic countries have a great influence on decision-making and changing the foreign policy orientations and positions of these countries,” noting that “these visits are not a luxury, because they would clarify It reveals what Morocco has reached, and also dedicates the extent of its vital interests at the internal and external levels.

Parliament is the voice of the people

For his part, Hisham Mu’tadid, an expert in international and strategic affairs, said, “The role of parliamentary diplomacy has always been important in the diplomatic construction of Morocco with its various strategic allies, but the official trends at the highest level in recent years, especially the king, prompted the legislative institution to engage more in dynamism in Moroccan diplomacy.

He attributed this to “the political position enjoyed by the legislative authority in the political culture,” and “the credibility of the political discourse of the legislative authority with international actors, as it represents the direct voice of the people and the niche of the street and its civil voice,” stressing that “the diplomatic contribution of the legislative actor in the political construction of the Moroccan Foreign Ministry It has always been a qualitative addition to creating a space for direct dialogue between the various parties without the pressure of the mechanisms of traditional official diplomacy, so the role of Moroccan parliamentary diplomacy has always been a channel for political communication.

The spokesman stated to Hespress that “the returns of parliamentary friendship between Morocco and the United Kingdom are not limited to revitalizing foreign relations between the two countries only,” explaining that it “also plays a joint construction role in building the framework of the strategic vision for sustainable relations between Rabat and London, and contributes to downloading the political road map that seeks.” countries to implement it with the involvement of various political actors, especially the components directly or indirectly linked to the legislative apparatus.

Mo’tadid stated that “parliamentary friendships between Morocco and Britain have always played a constructive role in strengthening the partnership between the two countries, especially since the British legislative institution has a very important place in the hierarchy of British power,” concluding that “the involvement of the Moroccan legislative body in strengthening its political ties with it will be positively reflected.” There is no doubt about the political and diplomatic orientations, especially the bilateral relations between Rabat and London.