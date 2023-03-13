The leaders of the Colombian Women’s League play today at the culmination of the sixth date of the national championship. Deportivo Pereira will visit Millonarios at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, starting at 3:15 in the afternoon, where the Aurirojas will seek to continue their positive streak and stay at the top, where they are with 13 points, while the ‘Ambassadors’ are in box 12 with just three units.

Those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio remain undefeated and accumulate four victories and one draw. They have scored 12 goals and conceded four for a goal difference of +8.