Austria: Two-year-old survives eleven-meter fall

The boy was very lucky: A two-year-old in Austria survived a fall from a height of eleven meters – thanks to a lawn that had become sodden by the rain.

A two-year-old boy survived a fall from eleven meters in Austria. After falling out of the window, the little one hit a green area that had been softened by a lot of rain, the police reported on Saturday. According to the first assessment of an emergency doctor, there is no danger to life, it said.

The boy had played with his eight-year-old brother in an apartment in Eferding, west of Linz, while the father was sleeping. When the older man went to the toilet, he probably climbed onto the sofa, opened the window, climbed out and fell. A neighbor noticed the accident and called the rescue service.





