Austria’s best apprentice hairdresser | News.at

The young woman from the Mühlviertel, who is completing her training at Manuela Primetzhofer’s “Haarmanufaktur Freistadt”, convinced the jury in the competition category of the third year of her apprenticeship with her updo in the “red carpet look”.

Bronze for Anika E. Huber

Anika Elisabeth Huber from the training company “Ralph Peter Hehenberger” from Hofkirchen im Mühlkreis conquered another podium place for the Mühlviertel. She managed to win the bronze medal in the second year of her apprenticeship. The decisive factors for the jury in the evaluation were the precisely applied technique, the execution and the overall impression of the hairstyles submitted for the competition.

