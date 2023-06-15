[Unboxing demo]Lenovo YogaBook 9i, the world’s first full-size dual-screen OLED ultra-thin notebook, debuts- ezone.hk – Teaching Evaluation- New Product Test

In the past, if you needed two screens to work outside, you might need to carry an extra tablet in addition to a laptop, which was quite inconvenient. Finally, Lenovo launched the new YogaBook 9i dual-screen multi-tasking ultra-thin Notebook, which claims to be smooth to use regardless of playing, watching movies, or working. This time, ezone.hk will unbox and try out the Lenovo YogaBook 9i with everyone, and let’s take a look at its sound quality and other performances!

Lenovo YogaBook 9i Unboxing Introduction

As soon as the editor opened the package, the first thing I felt was that the YogaBook 9i had a different feeling, and in the process of unpacking, I felt that there were quite a lot of accessories included. First of all, the outer black cardboard box can be folded into a triangle, which can be used as a base when using a laptop. It can support the body and tilt towards the user, making it easy to browse the content on the screen below.

Beneath the cardboard box, there is a black paper bag that holds the Yoga Book 9i. The body is quite thin, with a thickness of only 15.95mm.

There are three black paper boxes under the laptop. The first paper box contains a lake blue chassis with the same color as the fuselage.

The second carton contains a bluetooth keyboard with the same color as the body.

The bottom tray is the stylus. The base can accommodate the keyboard and also the stylus.

The voltage output of the charger is 65W.

Users can also use a Bluetooth mouse to connect to the YogaBook 9i, which works more like a desktop computer, but requires an additional purchase.

Lenovo YogaBook 9i Gaming Performance

The processor of the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i uses the 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7-1355U (E core up to 3.70 GHz and P core up to 5.00 GHz). Both monitors use 13.3″ 2.8K OLED screens with a resolution of 2880 x 1800. The graphics card uses Intel® Iris® Xe.

The audio configuration uses 4 Dolby Atmos optimized Bowers & Wilkins speakers for 360° speakers.

As a multi-functional notebook, you can not try to scare its gaming performance! The editor uses Geekbench 6 and 3D mark to conduct benchmark tests. According to the data of Geekbench 6, the CPU multi-core performance of YogaBook 9i has more than 9000 points,

The GPU has more than 15,000 points.

In the 3D mark test, the score of YogaBook 9i in Time Spy is more than 1400. Maybe if it is purely gaming-oriented, the performance cannot be expected too high. The positioning of YogaBook 9i is still mostly multi-tasking business notebooks.

As far as business multitasking laptops are concerned, the data performance is quite good.

Lenovo YogaBook 9i multi-channel sound and picture experience

One of the selling points of the YogaBook 9i is that it not only supports multi-tasking, but also provides higher sound quality enjoyment in terms of entertainment. The editor tried to process the ppt file while turning on the YouTube live broadcast, and the browsing on both screens was very smooth.

Users only need to tap with 5 fingers on the blank position of the screen at the same time to enlarge the page and browse the content of the same page using dual screens. Even browsing pages in this mode, the display scrolled smoothly.

The 2.8K OLED screen is quite bright in terms of color performance, and the colors are true. The editor uses a section of Tokyo Street View video as a demonstration. From portraits to street scenes, the presentation is very realistic and the colors are bright.

As for the sound representations are equally good. The editor played the famous song “Qinhuangdao” by the band “Wannian Youth Hotel”. The timbre of the saxophone is real and transparent; the vocal of the lead singer is also quite three-dimensional, and the sound quality sounds comfortable.

Lenovo YogaBook 9i Pricing Details

Yoga Book 9i (13″, Gen 8) Suggested retail price: HK$ 25,498

