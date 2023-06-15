serious mom and little sister. Clash between Lamborghini and Smart for a social challenge

They had spent 50 hours aboard one Lamborghini for a “challenge” and they were on their way home. But after the last corner the challenge ended in tragedy: the racing car on which the four were traveling youtuber who had been resuming the marathon since Monday afternoon, hit the Smart Four Four on which two children aged three and five were travelling, together with their mother of 29. The dramatic epilogue took place yesterday in the early afternoon in Palocco couple, southern suburbs of the capital. The two cars collided along via di Macchia Saponara at via Archelao di Mileto. For Manuel, only five years old, there was nothing they could do: the 118 doctors, after managing to stabilize him, transported him in desperate conditions to the emergency room of the Grassi hospital where he died shortly after. The mother and little sister are hospitalized in serious conditions at the Sant’Eugenio hospital. The police are now investigating to ascertain the cause of the fatal crash.

THE INVESTIGATIONS

From the first checks at the wheel of the SUV rented for the challenge there was Vito Loiacono, founder of the social channel “TheBorderline” opened in 2020 with the Instagram profile: «Between challenges, challenges and jokes of all kinds we will try to make you laugh at all times », reads the presentation. Together with Loiacono, in the car involved in the crash, there were also the three friends Matteo Di Pietro, Marco Ciaffaroni and Giulia Giannandrea. All protagonists who took turns behind the wheel of the racing car during the 50 hours. Just two hours before the crash, the four digital creators stopped for lunch – inside the Lamborghini – in a fast food restaurant not far from the place of the tragedy. “There are two without getting out of the car,” says Loiacono while he films his friends in the car showing lunch. Then the departure for home, in Casal Palocco where digital creators live. The one in Lamborghini is just the latest in a long list of challenges that the boys have taken on and filmed for their social channels which have over 600,000 subscribers. Last year, they organized the 50 hour challenge in the car aboard a Tesla and a Fiat 500. In the same way as the latter: the goal was never to get off the SUV.

Two months ago however, they spent 24 hours inside a cabin of a Ferris wheel. In some cases, there is a reward for winning the challenge. As in the competition of the boys who played “extreme hide and seek” in a 10 thousand square meter castle. «We are all shocked, we have witnessed this challenge live, since the arrival of the Lamborghini» comments Matteo Lavini, friend and follower of the digital creators: «I passed by the accident site a few minutes later. I recognized them from the car. I still can’t believe what happened, they never put anyone’s life in danger, their challenges are always set up to entertain. That’s why they have such a following. It’s not possible for a child to die like this.”

THE HYPOTHESIS

A dramatic accident that shook the capital: «I join in the pain of the family of the little one who lost his life in today’s tragic accident in Casal Palocco. I hope that the mother and little sister can recover soon and that the police will ascertain responsibility for what happened as soon as possible,” said Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. While the investigations by the police continue: in fact, the causes of the crash are still to be established. The vehicles involved in the accident were immediately impounded and a technical report was ordered. The agents also ordered the seizure of the mobile phones of the four boys who had been recording the stages of the challenge for two days. The suspicion of the agents is that the Lamborghini which had taken via di Macchia Saponara from via Cristoforo Colombo was traveling at high speed.

The speed therefore, among the possible causes of the head-on collision. Some witnesses also reported seeing the SUV hurtling at high speed until the impact. «We await confirmation of the technical reports to ascertain the speed of the two cars involved» underline the investigators who specify: «In the next few hours the four boys who were on board the SUV will be heard. Their testimonies will be decisive in reconstructing the dynamics. Just as the appraisals on mobile phones will be decisive ». The analyzes on the printouts will establish who, at the time of the impact, was busy filming the end of the test. Finally, there is one last point that the policemen will have to clarify: the youtubers, as announced in the challenge launched, had been on board the Lamborghini for 50 hours now. It will therefore be crucial to establish in what condition the young man was at the wheel when he crashed into the Smart traveling in the opposite direction.

