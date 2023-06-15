In Milan, the residents of Forrest in Town will have a shared aeroponic garden

Listen to the audio version of the article

Agriculture 4.0 leaves the sheds and enters directly into the condominiums. Residents of the new Forrest in Town housing complex in Milan, in the Navigli area, will in fact have “zero centimetre” basil, salads and microgreens at their disposal. Merit of aeroponic agriculture and the technological systems of the Turin startup Agricooltur, which in the new buildings of the Gruppo Building in via Zumbini 39 will position three rows designed for cultivation through an autonomous mechanism for nebulizing the roots of the plants which does not involve the use of land or pesticides. This system will give condominiums the possibility of drawing on plant products that are alive until the time of consumption.

«Aeroponics in homes will revolutionize the traditional vision of agriculture – says Bartolomeo Marco Divià, CEO and founder of Agricooltur – through the use of advanced technologies we can transform urban buildings into real ecosystems of sustainable food production. This innovative solution allows us to grow nutritious food directly in the places where we live, guaranteeing a shorter supply chain, zero centimeter in our case». For condominiums in Forrest in Town, which will soon be inaugurated, Agricooltur will offer the possibility of a wide range of products at discounted prices, which can be found just outside the walls of one’s home.