Authorities Arrest Dozens in Massive Fraud Operation Targeting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Federal authorities have launched a major operation to crack down on individuals involved in fraudulent activities targeting the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. Since early this morning, approximately 40 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the scam, according to state and federal sources.

The arrest warrants are being executed solely by federal officials, with jurisdiction falling on the federales. A press release highlighting the details of the operation is expected to be issued shortly.

The operation involves a collaborative effort between various law enforcement agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Secret Service, and several other entities.

Officials have not yet released the identities of those arrested; however, they are being transferred to the Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla, a detention facility located in San Juan.

In a related development, the Secretary of the Department of Justice, Domingo Emanuelli Hernández, has revealed that charges were filed today by the Economic Crimes Division. The exact nature of these charges, along with any further details, will be provided in the forthcoming press release.

This significant crackdown on fraudulent activities within the PUA program underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that pandemic relief funds are utilized appropriately and reach those in genuine need. The PUA program was established to provide financial assistance to individuals who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another related development, the Secretary of the Treasury Department, Francisco Parés Alicea, has announced that the Federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is conducting an investigation into potential fraud associated with the PUA program. Further updates on this investigation will be provided as available.

