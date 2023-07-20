A Barbaric Act: Russian Attack on Odessa Causes Destruction of Grain Storage, Sparking Global Food Crisis

Title: “Russian Attack on Odessa Leads to Destruction of Grain Storage, EU Warns”

Subtitle: EU Diplomacy Chief condemns Russia’s “barbaric attitude” that threatens global food crisis

In a recent development, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell has raised concerns over the large-scale destruction of grain warehouses in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa due to ongoing Russian attacks. Borrell described these acts as a “barbaric attitude” that must be taken into serious consideration by the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

As Borrell addressed the press ahead of the upcoming EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, he expressed his deep concern over the attacks. He stated, “Not only are they [Russia] withdrawing from the agreement to export grain from Ukraine, but they are also burning the grain.” Borrell went on to highlight the potential consequences, saying, “What we already know is that this is going to create a big, huge food crisis in the world.”

Furthermore, Borrell shared that he had presented a comprehensive plan to provide significant financial support to Ukraine in the coming years. He expressed hope that the plan would receive the support of the ministers attending the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The background to this heightened tension unfolds as Russia announced on Monday its suspension of participation in a vital deal that facilitated the export of Ukrainian grain. This development has raised concerns about the stability of the world‘s food supply once again.

Under the agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, Russia had authorized ships to leave various Ukrainian ports in and around Odessa, using an agreed corridor to reach world markets via the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey. However, with the continuous attacks on Odessa by Russian forces over three consecutive days, the grain exports in the region are anticipated to come to a halt.

The destruction of the grain warehouses in Odessa, coupled with Russia’s suspension of the export agreement, poses a critical threat to global food security. The EU Foreign Affairs Council is set to address the situation in Odessa during its meeting, acknowledging the urgent need for a response to prevent a potential food crisis.

As tensions in the region escalate, the international community stands united in urging Russia to cease its destructive actions and opt for peaceful diplomacy instead. The preservation of grain storage and the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports are essential factors in safeguarding global food supplies and ensuring stability in the region.

