Authorities clarify that there is no damming of the Cravo Sur River or risk of avalanche – news

Authorities clarify that there is no damming of the Cravo Sur River or risk of avalanche

Authorities clarify that there is no damming of the Cravo Sur River or risk of avalanche

According to international agencies, the El Niño phenomenon would last until mid-2024.

As IDEAM had predicted, the reduction in rainfall during the month of October ranged between 40% to 50%, in relation to the usual historical behavior. Due to the presence of the El Niño phenomenon, this same behavior is expected for the month of November.

From the Disaster Risk Management Directorate of the Government of Casanare, this early warning continues to be generated, in which the Casanare community is already urged to take preventive measures in the face of water shortages, fires and extreme drought that could occur. in the first months of 2024, since international agencies such as the BOM, the CIIFEN and the WMO indicate that El Niño would extend until the second half of next year, with a 90% probability.

“Despite the fact that we are in the winter season, a significant reduction in rainfall has been noted, especially in sectors away from the mountain range, where the tributaries have lowered their flow,” said Arvey Méndez, director of Risk Management in Casanare.

Among the special recommendations, it is requested to plan harvests well and establish food banks for animals.

Source: Casanare Governorate

