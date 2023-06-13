PNC captures father who punished his one-year-old daughter by tying her hands and feet

Impacts: 1

The Police captured a father who mistreated his one-year-old daughter by tying her hands and feet, leaving her hanging for a long time, in La Esperanza subdivision, Agua Escondida canton of San Juan Opico, La Libertad.

According to the PNC, the inhabitants of the area were the ones who denounced this subject and affirmed that the physical and psychological mistreatment of the girl was recurrent.

The detainee is identified by as Salvador Ernesto Rosales Martínez.

The authorities indicated that the minor was handed over to her mother, who was not at home at the time of the capture.

“The mistreatment of our children is punishable by jail, we will not tolerate this type of crime,” the Police Corporation reiterated.