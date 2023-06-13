L-Gante wrote another letter from jail and launched a desperate plea to his lawyer: “Cipolla, get me out now”

L-Gante He spoke again from prison. This time the musician, who is being held for the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty aggravated by the use of a weapon, simple threats and illegal possession of a firearm, He sent a letter to his lawyer, Alejandro Cipolla.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

From the DDI of Quilmes, the referent of cumbia 420 made a desperate request to his defender: “I feel like a media political prisoner. Cipolla take me out, now”

The last letter from L-Gante to his lawyer, Alejandro Cipolla.

The letter was released this Monday through Cipolla’s own social networks. The singer’s legal representative had earlier insisted with a “request for immediate release” of the musician.

It is not the first letter that L-Gante has launched from prison. This Sunday he had shared another manuscript in which he made it clear that he is aware of what is spread about him on television and pointed directly against the complainant lawyer.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

“If I don’t win, I prefer not to win. Diego from ‘Crónica’, you are right, for many I am more than a pimple”, he started exposing.

And along the same lines, he added: “I love listening to (Doctor Leonardo) Sigal live, haha. He has less chamu, the turros turn him around like a tortilla”.

“Thanks for the stamina, I am re piola. Resting. See you soon and better than ever”, he finished.

L-Gante preferred the written medium to speak from prison.

The request of L-Gante’s lawyer after providing key evidence to the case

After the appearance of the video that could prove the artist’s innocence, the lawyer asked for his “immediate release.” For this reason, Alejandro Cipolla showed that he already sent the request for the film record to be incorporated into the case.

“Already presented, we hope that the Guarantee Judge, Dr. Castro, grant the immediate freedom of Elián“, he pointed. In addition, he shared another story in which he regretted the threats that the legal representative of the artist’s complainant would have suffered.

“This defense does not support threats to colleagues who are carrying out their professional work or to any person. Likewise, it is not the responsibility of this party how the other party tries to saddle up, if they expose themselves in the media, they become public figures, if people give their opinion about them or their work exceeds this legal party, since there are other lawyers who sponsor complaints against L-Gante, who is not giving interviews,” he said.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



