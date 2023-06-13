The product workers: Assumption Mapping | hot online

Product owners often hear stakeholders say, “We know what users need.” In the opinion of the product workers Tim Klein and Oliver Winter, uncertainties that exist in every product development find far too little room in daily work and in discussions. Reason enough for the two to deal with the topic of assumption mapping in this podcast episode.

One option to respond to the stakeholder’s sweeping statement is to offer a mental bet – “Okay, do you want to bet?”, “What are you willing to bet?”. Because too often you only see your own understanding of the problem and your own ideas for a solution. Then there is also one or the other bias.

Assumptions and targeted discussions

If you, as a product owner, have created a desire and understanding for an increasingly experimental approach in your environment, the question arises as to which assumption you should start with. Therefore, in this episode, Tim Klein explains assumption mapping, which can help with the challenge. The practice, developed by David J. Bland, classifies hypotheses into the dimensions of evidence and business criticality. The goal is to achieve the “Learn – Build – Measure” mode.

The product workers explain who, as a product owner, should be included in the discussions about assumption mapping and what advantages you can draw from it as a PO. The episode concludes with some very specific tips and tricks.

Other sources and links:

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the blog of the product workers: “Assumption Mapping”.



(May)

