Call for entries for the GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD 2023 – medicine of the future

Presentation of the German award for outstanding achievements and innovations in medicine

GMAward

Announcement – ​​GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD 2023

The application phase for the GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD 2023 has begun. Outstanding minds have faced the competition. “We are very pleased that we have again received numerous qualified national and international applications this year,” says Yvonne Esser, Chairwoman of the German Medical Club eV “This shows us that we are on the right track and our support for patient-oriented innovative Medicine is taken seriously and valued.” The previous awards have taken place in Berlin and, since 2019, in Düsseldorf as part of the international medical trade fair “MEDICA”.

The GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD is the renowned and independent medical prize that has been awarded annually on the big stage since 2015.

The GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD deals with the medicine of the future under the motto “The best medical care”.

The GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD honors doctors from clinics and hospitals, resident doctors and scientists from the field of research as well as companies in the health sector with scientific, technical and pharmaceutical innovations in medicine.

Outstanding academic theses/dissertations and initiatives by the medical student councils of European universities can also be awarded.

In addition, projects and initiatives to improve care in outpatient and inpatient care are awarded.

Another concern of the award ceremony is the recognition of works by

charitable and charitable areas and in particular the advancement of women in medicine under the category “Medic of the Year”.

patronage

The patronage of the GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD- 2023 has been taken over for several years by Mr. Karl-Josef Laumann, the Minister for Labour, Health and Social Affairs of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD takes place in cooperation with the Society of German Hospital Association “DKT” and the Association of Senior Hospital Doctors “VLK” e. V. instead. The event is therefore part of the German Hospital Day.

This year’s GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD 2023 event will take place on November 15, 2023 as part of MEDICA Düsseldorf (CCD-Süd).

Following the scientific symposium that takes place in the afternoon, the official presentation of the GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD 2023 will take place as part of a gala.

Finally, there will be a medical get-together with the aim of promoting interdisciplinary dialogue and networking in the health sector, politics and the medical industry.

Also this year the award in the category “Medical Woman of the Year –

Doctor of the Year 2023″ awarded. With this award we also want to inspire and encourage other women in medicine.

For more information, visit www.germanmedicalaward.com

There you will also find further information about the award.

Questions about the event and interview requests are welcome to:

Press contact:

Yvonne Esser

Gustav – Heinemann – Ufer 82b

DE – 50968 Cologne

Fon: +49 221/16 90 97 99

Mobil: +49 178 /88 23 580

[email protected]

GERMAN MEDICAL AWARD

Contact

For Medical Care – Medical Management GmbH

Yvonne Esser

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 82b

50968 Köln

0178 88 23580

