Home Health Fiorentina-Milan 2-1: Nico Gonzalez and Jovic bring down the ex Pioli
Health

Fiorentina-Milan 2-1: Nico Gonzalez and Jovic bring down the ex Pioli

by admin

FIRENZE – If for the Milan the visit to the house of Fiorentina represented a test ahead of his most important European match in 10 years, the response was alarming. The 2-1 defeat, in itself flawless, goes far beyond the episodes of goals by Gonzalez e Jovicsuffered at the beginning and at the end of the second half, and the late final flash of Hernandez. The demolition of the securities of the extremely outgoing Italian champions has …

See also  Pnrr: let's go. From Community Houses to technological modernization. The first 8 billion for the Regions are on the way. Here is the decree

You may also like

Avoid long waiting times for surgery appointments: Have...

BTp Italia in a few clicks. The procedure...

How to (re)discover your inner strength

Paleo and keto diets are also bad for...

Nico Gonzalez and Jovic brother Pioli

Germany and France agree to work closely together...

The new slimming trend is a Tanta Salute...

Healthy sleep|Dosing the right amount of sleep |...

the generational relay that is not enough –...

there is a show going on in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy