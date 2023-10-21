Authorities demand better distribution of Fonacide and more headings for teachers to the head of the MEC

Participants of the meeting between local authorities and the MEC minister held in the governorate of Alto Paraná.

A meeting was held yesterday (20) between local authorities and the Minister of Education, Luis Fernando Ramírez, to outline strategies and opportunities to strengthen education in the department. The activity took place in the meeting room of the Governorate of Alto Paraná, and was attended by mayors and municipal councilors from different locations, as well as Governor César “Landy” Torres and departmental councilors. The head of the Ministry of Education and Sciences (MEC) was accompanied by the Vice Minister of Basic Education, María Gloria Pereira.

On the occasion, the municipal and departmental authorities presented the reality of the area, addressing two very sensitive issues for education, such as the teaching sector and Fonacide’s investment. In this sense, the local authorities agreed in stating that there are schools where there are cases of overcrowding of students, because there is not a sufficient number of teachers, which is why it is necessary to release more items for education workers. . The departmental councilors stated that Ciudad del Este is one of the districts that suffers from this scourge, especially the public educational centers located at kilometers 9, 10, 11 and 12 of this town.

Regarding Fonacide, the need to implement greater control in the use of these resources was highlighted, since the majority of the department’s mayors are denounced for the abusive misuse of this resource, as heard at the meeting.