Authorities investigate fire at construction company Maya y Asociados in Valledupar

Authorities are investigating the causes of the fire that occurred Tuesday night on the outskirts of the construction company Maya y Asociadoslocated in race 11 number 15-41 of Valledupar. The incident did not leave victims or cause damage inside or outside the entity.

The merchants in the sector perceived a strong smell of smoke and realized that at the main entrance of the construction company there were piles of tires on fire. These were located at the entrance door of the company. Faced with this situation, they gave an emergency notice to the firefighters, who went to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames that were spreading rapidly in the building.

Fredy Ramos, architect and director of works for the company Maya y Asociados, reported that security cameras captured the moment a formally dressed man handled the tires and set them on firethen walked away from the scene as the fire intensified at the construction entrance.

The authorities do not rule out the possibility that it is a personal attack against the construction company, although the motives are still unknown. “We do not know why this person did this against the construction company, but the police have all the material to start the investigation.“, expressed the architect Fredy Ramos.

Fortunately, there were no people injured or loss of company equipment.thanks to the fact that the fire did not spread significantly and to the rapid intervention of the Valledupar Volunteer Fire Department.

