EQS-Adhoc: Cyber ​​attack on Evotec – April 7th, 2023
by admin
EQS-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cyber ​​attack on Evotec

07.04.2023 / 15:10 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Hamburg, Germany, – Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that on April 6, 2023 there was a cyber attack on Evotec’s IT systems. Systems were proactively shut down and disconnected from the internet to prevent privacy breaches and data corruption. The IT systems and the extent of the effects are currently being reviewed. The utmost care is taken to ensure data integrity.
contact: dr Werner Lanthaler, CEO, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, email: [email protected]

Language:

Deutsch

Company:

Evotec SE

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Deutschland

Telephone:

+49 (0)40 560 81-0

Fax:

+49 (0)40 560 81-222

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.evotec.com

ISIN:

DE0005664809

WKN:

566480

indices:

MDAX, TecDAX

The stock exchange:

Regulated market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Open market in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq

EQS News ID:

1604073

