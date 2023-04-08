|
Hamburg, Germany, – Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that on April 6, 2023 there was a cyber attack on Evotec’s IT systems. Systems were proactively shut down and disconnected from the internet to prevent privacy breaches and data corruption. The IT systems and the extent of the effects are currently being reviewed. The utmost care is taken to ensure data integrity.
contact: dr Werner Lanthaler, CEO, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, email: [email protected]
Company:
Telephone:
E-Mail:
Internet:
ISIN:
WKN:
indices:
The stock exchange:
