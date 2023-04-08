EQS-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification. Hamburg, Germany, – Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that on April 6, 2023 there was a cyber attack on Evotec’s IT systems. Systems were proactively shut down and disconnected from the internet to prevent privacy breaches and data corruption. The IT systems and the extent of the effects are currently being reviewed. The utmost care is taken to ensure data integrity.