Italy defeated South Korea with a peremptory 9-2 at the World Cup 2023 of men’s curling, underway on the ice in Ottawa (Canada). Our national team has confirmed the forecast of the eve against the little-rated Asian team and has closed the round robin with a flourish, taking the eighth victory out of twelve games played.

The blues, who were in the afternoon already guaranteed qualification for the playoffs ruling Japan, they finished the group stage in sixth place in the general standings and tomorrow evening (8.00 pm) they will be back on the pitch to face the third-placed team: it will be a highly balanced and exciting challenge that will put qualification to the semi-finals up for grabs.

The identity of Italy’s opponent will become known in the middle of the night, at the end of the last day of the round robin which will define the ranking and the draw for the fight for the medals. Will be one between Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Canada. Norway, Scotland and Sweden have won 9 each, while Canada is stuck at 8. On the last day of the round robin, Norway and Scotland are expected to have two affordable matches against Turkey and New Zealand respectively, while there will be a direct match between Sweden and Canada.

Italy has won the knockout stage ticket for the second time in its history and will try to repeat the exceptional result of twelve months ago, when Joel Retornaz and his teammates conquered a historic bronze medal repeated a few months ago at the European Championships

THE breaking latest news OF THE MATCH

Byeongjin Jeong and his companions open with a null hand, then in the second end they exploit the advantage of the hammer and score a point to take the lead (1-0). Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman, Mattia Giovanella they roar promptly when they have the hammer at their disposal and in the third end they get excited, scoring three points and taking advantage (3-1). The Asians react and try to stay in line with the stone brought home in the fourth set (3-2), before the tricolor quartet you raise the pace and bring home two more precious points to hoist yourself on 5-2 at the break.

Upon returning to the ice, South Korea opts for a null hand and keeps the hammer, but in the seventh end Italy puts the opponents on the ropes: he ferociously rips his hand, scoring two points and flying away on 7-2. It would be enough for Retornaz and his companions to check the situation, but they decide to press the accelerator again and they still steal the hammer with two other valuable points that are worth 9-2 at the end of the eighth fraction. Absolute domination by Italy, South Korea surrenders and the Azzurri close the round robin with beauty, looking forward to tomorrow night’s playoffs with optimism.

RESULTS NINETEENTH WORLD CURLING DAY

Italia vs South Korea 9-2

Scotland vs Czech Republic 9-3

Sweden vs Switzerland 8-5

USA vs New Zealand 8-3

WORLD CURLING RANKING

1. Switzerland 11 wins (12 games played)

2. Norway 9 (11)

2. Scotland 9 (11)

2. Sweden 9 (11)

5. Canada 8 (11)

6. Italia 8 (12)

7. Japan 5 (11)

8. USA 5 (12)

9. Germania 3 (11)

10. Czech Republic 3 (12)

11. Türkiye 2 (11)

12. New Zealand 1 (11)

13. South Korea 1 (12)

Photo: WCF/Celine Stucki

