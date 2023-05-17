Authorities present a new extension of the Exception Regime – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

Security Cabinet authorities, during the 107th ordinary plenary session, presented a new request to extend the Exception Regime, a tool that has yielded effective results to provide security to Salvadorans.

“Our country has changed. We have recovered hope and pride in being Salvadorans. Now we are an example to the world. Much remains to be done. We must not take a step back. Only united can we make El Salvador the country that its people deserve,” highlighted the president of the Assembly, Ernesto Castro.

The Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy, explained that since the first day that the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, began his administration, they have accompanied the National Civil Police and in less than four years of this administration, 365 have been achieved with Zero homicides nationwide.

For his part, the head of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, affirmed that more than 6.3 million Salvadorans support the emergency regime and at least 3 million compatriots are also satisfied with the transformation that the country has had in terms of security.

The Exception Regime has now allowed the population to feel confident and safe throughout the national territory since they now live in an environment free of crime.