See the main winners of the night

On Monday night, the Gardel Awards 2023, the traditional event that recognizes the best of Argentine music. and it was the urban genre that the one that ended up taking the Gold award, the highest award, from the hand of Thundera benchmark for trap in the country and the region.

«“If it weren’t for my family of musicians, I wouldn’t have this feeling. We are going to die with the microphone in hand, because this gives us life”, expressed the young musician, after receiving the award for his album «Right or wrong«, who also kept the statuettes for Best urban music album y best recording of the year.

Originally from the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca, Mateo Palacios Corazzina or Trueno, as he chose to call himself artistically, made a place for himself in the Argentine trap scene as the genre itself gained space on the platforms and main lists.

However, the career of the young man of barely 21 years ended up exploding with his participation in the Trueno: Bzrp Freestyle Sessions, Vol. 6, in collaboration with the mega successful DJ and music producer, Bizarrap. Since then, he has established himself definitively as one of the most successful artists in the country, with viewing records in YouTube and reproductions in Spotfy.

The main winners of the Gardel Awards 2023

driven by model Ivan de Pineda at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, the event awarded prizes in 48 different categoriesbeing Trueno who had come with the most nominations, with a total of 9.

Another of the winners of the night was Tini Sotesselthe referent of pop, who was left with the category a best song of the year by Triple T. However, the singer was not at the event and thanked the recognition through a video.

“Thank you to my fans for so much unconditional love for my music, I love you with all my heart,” he said at the filming, where he also apologized for not being present.

Among the more than 50 winning artists, there were also Lali Esposito, Dante Spinetta, Los Auténticos Decadentes & Miranda!, La Delio Valdez & Karina, Divididos, La Mosca, La K’onga, and Benito Cerati.

María Becerra dazzled the 2023 Gardel Awards with her presentation

One of the highlights of the evening with the presentation of Maria Becerrawho took the stage and performed “defying fate«, accompanied by a choir, a piano and a group of strings, in a group that captivated everyone present.

«I wrote this topic to my parents, who are here, so I want to dedicate it to them”, he commented before starting the dazzling show.

Who also performed live was L-Gantewho performed Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.38, a megamix of Bar and Perrito malvado, and El último romántico, the latter dedicated to Wanda Narawith whom the singer had arrived at the awards.

In addition, the ceremony this Tuesday featured the iconic presentations of the Fabulos Cadillacswho sang the classic “Matador”, and Leon Giecowho starred in an emotional moment when interpreting the song “El pride”, part of his renowned album El hombrecito del mar.

They also went through the stage Trueno, Rei, Víctor Heredia, Amelita Baltar, Raúl Lavié, Peipper, DJ Tao, La Joaqui and Callejero Finoin a night that, although it combined styles and genres, was the trap that predominated.

