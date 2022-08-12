Xi’an News Network News The comedy love movie “The Driving of Love” will be released on August 26th in theaters nationwide. As the 2022 summer finale comedy film, “Driver of Love” is directed by director Xu Lin, starring Wang Chengsi and Yu Shasha, Xu Huiqiang, Ai Ran, Feng Qinchuan, Liu Ximing, and Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang. All the powerful comedians will form a team to fight, and a journey of counterattack and love about “very stand-ins” is about to start.

The reporter learned that the actor Wang Chengsi played two roles, one is Zhong Chengkui, the optimistic and honest water delivery boy, and the other is Li Jiahao, the cunning and irritable company director. Substitute” love plan. Among them, the “Master of Etiquette” played by actor Wei Xiang was bursting with joy in the “high-quality male” advanced course tailored for Zhong Chengkui, and the wonderful collision of the two “masters and apprentices” caused hilarious laughter.

“Golden Green Leaf” Wang Chengsi in the comedy world, he is “Classmate Sisi” in “Charlotte Trouble”, “Senior Brother Xiunian” in “Shy Iron Fist”, and “Cross Eyes” in “Detective Chinatown 2” , “The Great Wisdom” in “The Richest Man in Xihong City”, and “Geng Huyuan” who poked tears in “The Son-in-law”. From an obscure background role, to a supporting role with flashes of inspiration, and then to “Driver of Love” becoming the first male lead work in his actor career, time will never fail any good actor who works hard in silence. In this film, Wang Chengsi plays two very different roles, Zhong Chengkui and Li Jiahao at the same time. He rises to the challenge and uses a witty and natural interpretation that is refreshing. In the film, whether it is the honest and honest water delivery boy or the grumpy rich young Dong, he is firmly grasped. After this film, actor Wang Chengsi’s name deserves to be remembered by more audiences.

One hero and three gangs, the film not only has the wonderful performances of actors Xu Huiqiang and Feng Qinchuan, but also the actors Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang who act in friendship. Chang Yuan’s performance in the recent hit comedy movie “Walking on the Moon” is amazing, and Wei Xiang is the comedy reappearance that is highly anticipated after “This Killer is Not Calm” became popular.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press