Authorities rescued abandoned minors in Soacha

Two abandoned minors in Soacha were rescued by the authorities, after receiving an alert from the community.

Apparently, the children had been locked up in a house in that territory for more than three days. So far it is unknown if they had access to food and water.

What was known is that the two minors abandoned in Soacha were rescued after the neighbors called the authorities.

Apparently, after more than three days without accompaniment, the children decided to ask the neighbors for help. They were apparently yelling and complaining about being locked up.

Units of the Childhood and Adolescence Police arrived at the house to verify the situation and it was established that, indeed, the minors were in a state of abandonment.

Icbf intervened and sent the minors to a foster home

After receiving the case issued by the National Police, members of the Colombian Family Welfare Institute arrived at the house located in Soacha to verify the status of the minors.

“Once the Icbf was informed of the case by the Childhood and Adolescence Police, it appointed a Family Ombudsman team from the Soacha Zonal Center that traveled to the house where the children were to carry out the corresponding assessments within the framework of the verification of their rights”, they pointed out from the entity through a statement.

After reviewing the state of health and other conditions of the minors, the Icbf decided to open the respective processes to restore rights.

In the development of these processes carried out by the administrative authority, it was determined to establish a provisional protection measure through which the minors were placed in a substitute home.

Colombian Family Welfare Institute called on parents and society in general to protect the rights of minors throughout the national territory. It is worth remembering that all boys and girls in Colombia are subject to fundamental rights that prevail over the rights of others.

“The Icbf reiterates the call to parents to make their homes protective environments for children and adolescents, provide them with care and love to turn them into the generation of peace,” they added in the document.

Rights are restored to 29 boys and girls for alleged child labor and begging in Bogotá

The Icbf reported on Saturday, April 22, that 29 minors were found begging and under child labor near a commercial and hotel sector in Bogotá.

Through two Family Ombudsmen and three Comprehensive Protection Mobile Teams (Empi), assessments and verification of the rights of 15 boys, 13 girls and one adolescent were carried out, including 13 of foreign origin and six from the Embera Katío indigenous community.

According to the information provided by the Institute, at least eight of the minors were relocated to foster homes or to the entity’s headquarters.

“After the verifications of the guarantee of compliance with their rights, 15 of them were opened the Administrative Process for the Restoration of Rights (Pard), taking as a protection measure for eight of them to be located in an institutional environment and the rest in an institutional environment. familiar. The 6 boys, girls or adolescents of the Embera community took a location measure in a family environment, ”the entity indicated. with Infobae

