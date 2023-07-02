Home » Violation of Dayton Accords – Bosnia representative overturns decisions of Parliament of the Republic of Srpska
News

Violation of Dayton Accords – Bosnia representative overturns decisions of Parliament of the Republic of Srpska

by admin
Violation of Dayton Accords – Bosnia representative overturns decisions of Parliament of the Republic of Srpska

Christian Schmidt (archive image). (dpa / picture alliance / AA | Elman Omic)

The resolutions violated the constitutional order and the Dayton Agreement, he said in Sarajevo. The deputies had voted to no longer recognize decisions of the Constitutional Court. They also passed a law designed to circumvent the requirements of the representative of the international community.

The High Representative has extensive powers and stands above the democratic institutions of the former civil war country. The former CSU politician Schmidt has been in office since 2021. Bosnia-Herzegovina is divided into the Republic of Srpska, which is predominantly inhabited by Serbs, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in which the majority Bosnians and Croats live. The Serbs have been trying to secede for a long time.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 2, 2023.

See also  launch of a support service for the implementation of actions to reduce the climate footprint — Environment

You may also like

Two dead, 28 injured in the shooting in...

Flights from Camagüey Airport to Latin America and...

Gasoline price rises in Colombia another $600 this...

Ukraine live blog: ++ Selenskyj confirms liberation of...

Authorities seized half a ton of cocaine hydrochloride...

In love with a chatbot – ZDFmediathek

Refugees in the Netherlands will lose their education...

These are the concentration points of the Pride...

84 migrants rescued off Çanakkale Ayvacık – Current...

Among all, from nothing, they did everything

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy