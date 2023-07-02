Violation of Dayton Accords – Bosnia representative overturns decisions of Parliament of the Republic of Srpska

Christian Schmidt (archive image). (dpa / picture alliance / AA | Elman Omic)

The resolutions violated the constitutional order and the Dayton Agreement, he said in Sarajevo. The deputies had voted to no longer recognize decisions of the Constitutional Court. They also passed a law designed to circumvent the requirements of the representative of the international community.

The High Representative has extensive powers and stands above the democratic institutions of the former civil war country. The former CSU politician Schmidt has been in office since 2021. Bosnia-Herzegovina is divided into the Republic of Srpska, which is predominantly inhabited by Serbs, and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in which the majority Bosnians and Croats live. The Serbs have been trying to secede for a long time.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 2, 2023.

