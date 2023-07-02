Home » Harbin: Abundance of Resources Makes it an Ideal Host for the Asian Winter Games
Harbin: Abundance of Resources Makes it an Ideal Host for the Asian Winter Games

Harbin: Abundance of Resources Makes it an Ideal Host for the Asian Winter Games

The city of Harbin in China is well equipped and ready to host the 2025 Asian Winter Games, boasting a rich selection of high-quality sports venues. With a successful track record of hosting international events, Harbin has proven itself to be a capable and reliable host.

One of the key venues is the International Convention and Exhibition Center Gymnasium, the largest indoor gymnasium in Heilongjiang Province. This venue has previously hosted various international events, including short track speed skating and figure skating competitions. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced ice cooling systems to ensure optimal conditions for athletes and spectators alike.

The Harbin Ice Hockey Hall, located in the Eighth District Sports Center, has recently undergone renovations and expansions to enhance its capabilities. With its four international standard ice rinks and a seating capacity of 5,500, this venue is fully equipped to host ice hockey, curling, short track speed skating, and figure skating events. Its intelligent lighting control system and multimedia application system meet international competition standards.

The Harbin Institute of Physical Education Skating Hall, a sub-venue of the 24th World Winter Games, offers a unique structure with upper and lower floors. This venue has a seating capacity of 2,200 and is equipped with advanced monitoring instruments to ensure optimal ice surface conditions. It also utilizes green and environmentally-friendly cooling systems, meeting the standards for the Winter Olympics.

The Heilongjiang Provincial Speed Skating Stadium has extensive experience hosting high-level ice events, including the Asian Winter Games and various World Cup speed skating finals. The venue underwent renovations in 2008, introducing innovative shadowless glass lighting and energy-saving features. Adjacent to the speed skating stadium is the Provincial Ice Skating Hall, forming a cluster of ice sports venues.

Lastly, the Yabuli Ski Resort, the largest ski resort in China, has hosted a wide range of skiing and snow sports events, including the Asian Winter Games and the World University Winter Games. With its advanced facilities and excellent conditions, Yabuli has gained recognition as one of the best snow sports venues in the country.

With these impressive hardware reserves, Harbin is well-prepared and capable of hosting the 2025 Asian Winter Games. The city’s rich resources and experience ensure that athletes and spectators will have an exceptional experience during the Games.

