The news arrived in the last few minutes: as expected, it was read out immediately after 5pm Court of breaking latest news of the sentence for the avalanche that overwhelmed theHotel Rigopiano. It was January 2017, the whole of Abruzzo had been hit by a very strong snowstorm. And an avalanche swept through the hotel, killing 29 people.

The requests of the public prosecution, represented in the courtroom by the attorney Giuseppe Bellelli: 150 years in total for the hypothesis of crimes ranging from disaster and multiple manslaughter to misdirection and building abuse. The investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office was closed in November 2018. Amid postponements for technical reasons and suspensions due to the restrictions against the pandemic, today the first instance sentence arrived for the trial which involved, among others, the former prefect of breaking latest news Provolo , the mayor of Farindola Ilario Lacchetta, the manager of the hotel Bruno Di Tommaso and the former president of the province Antonio Di Marco.

The judgment almost totally denies the accusatory framework of the breaking latest news Public Prosecutor’s Office e he acquitted the defendants of nearly all of the alleged crimes. Only a light sentence, for failing to clean the street, for the former mayor to 2 years and 8 months.

I relatives of the victims this morning they entered the courtroom with some T-shirts with photos of their relatives killed by the avalanche.

At the reading of the sentence tears of anger, indignation and pain and the cry «shamewas their reaction.