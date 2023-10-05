Award-winning citizens who protect the intangible heritage of Medellín

Seven citizens of Medellín were recognized for their work in favor of the conservation of the intangible heritage of the capital of Antioquia. This initiative of the District Heritage Council was welcomed by the mayor’s office within the framework of the Heritage Festival 2023: Memory and Legacy.

The event, held at the Casa de la Memoria Museum and called “The Invisibles of Heritage”, had two moments: the first was the presentation of the awards and the second was a discussion in which the , the work of each one of them.

“’The Invisibles of Heritage’ is the event that seeks to reward the commitment of the citizens of Medellín who work tirelessly for the love and care of our city’s heritage. We call them invisible, precisely because of the silent love they put into their actions, which promote the improvement and conservation of the cultural legacy we have in Medellín,” said the Center’s manager, Mariana Castillo.

Decorated

Among those honored is Claudia Isabel Calderón Agudelo, known by the inhabitants of the sector as the “owner of Prado.” Her commitment to the community and heritage of the Prado neighborhood has made her an inspiring leader who is passionate about preserving and enhancing the history and cultural identity of her surroundings.

Likewise, the work of León Vargas Posada was recognized, who has dedicated his entire life to the noble profession of luthier, transforming musical instruments and, in this way, touching the souls of those who enjoy music.

Rodolfo Ríos Amaya also received an award for his silent work dedicated to the knowledge of Cultural Heritage, as well as for his passion for disseminating and teaching citizens the value of cultural roots.

On the other hand, Juan Edilson Martínez Andrade stood out for his knowledge in Afro-Colombian ancestral medicine, his commitment to the traditions of Afro culture and his dedication to teaching his legacies.

Recognition also came for Abraxas Aguilar, the creator of The Collage of Life. His passion for the art of collage and his ability to recreate and reinterpret the world through this form of expression contribute to the city’s cultural heritage from his space at The Collage Museum.

Alejandro Molina González was highlighted for his leadership, administrative dynamism, community outreach, sensitivity and commitment to the defense and dissemination of memories and heritage.

Finally, Juan Guillermo Castro Vélez received recognition for his career and work in recovering traces of the past and his affection for the city’s architectural heritage.

“I want to thank this recognition made by the city’s Heritage Council, which has been called ‘The Invisibles of Heritage’. The importance of this recognition is the visibility that is made of those of us who work for the cultural, material and intangible heritage of the city,” said Alejandro Molina González, one of the winners.

These recognitions are intended to highlight and give relevance to citizens whose contributions have often gone unnoticed. Today, Medellín highlights and values ​​the work of these people, whose commitment to the preservation of the city’s intangible heritage is fundamental for the construction and promotion of its cultural identity.

