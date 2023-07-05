Home » Awilco Drilling Plc: New Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (SNDRs) issued
News

by admin
Aberdeen, 5 July 2023

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Awilco Drilling PLC (“Awilco Drilling” or the “Company”) on 30 June 2023 announcing the successful placement of Sponsored Norwegian Depository
Receipts (SNDRs) in a private placement in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 9 per SNDR (the “Private Placement”) and the corresponding issuance of new shares.

On 4 July 2023, the 6,846,350 new shares were legally and validly issued under Tranche 1 of the Private Placement, following a pre-funding payment by Clarksons Securities AS. Following the issuance
of the new shares, Awilco Drilling has a share capital of GBP 7,354,779.25 divided into 11,315,045 shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.65.

