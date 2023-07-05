Home » They threatened him with amputation, now he is experiencing great joy! They invited the Czech among the absolute elite
They threatened him with amputation, now he is experiencing great joy! They invited the Czech among the absolute elite

At the age of five, he sat on a motorcycle for the first time, and eighteen years later he fulfilled the dream of almost all extreme athletes. A message from the organizers of the X-Games landed in the mailbox of freestyle motocrosser Matěj Česák: “We invite you to meet the best in the world!” And so he can pack his bags for California, he received an invitation to the Best Whip discipline as the first Czech in history.

