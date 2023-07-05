Home » The White House was briefly evacuated on Sunday following the discovery of a white powder suspected to be cocaine
Sunday evening the White House, residence of the president of the United States, was briefly evacuated due to the discovery of a white powder which according to a preliminary examination would be cocaine. The find was revealed on Monday by Washington Postwho had accessed a radio communication from the Washington DC Fire Department announcing the results of the initial analysis of the dust.

Subsequently, Anthony Guglielmi, spokesman for the Secrete Service, a federal agency that mainly deals with the protection of the highest state offices (which should not be confused with the secret services), also confirmed this to the newspaper. Guglielmi said the dust had been found by two members of the Secret Service during a reconnaissance tour in a common area of ​​the West Wing (or West Wing), the area of ​​the White House where the president’s office is also located. Guglielmi did not confirm that it was cocaine and said further tests are underway to verify what the substance was. He also said that President Joe Biden was not present in the building at the time of the discovery and evacuation.

