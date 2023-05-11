Home » Azure Architects Connect: AI for your business – Azure AI, ChatGPT and more
Azure Architects Connect: AI for your business – Azure AI, ChatGPT and more

Azure Architects Connect: AI for your business – Azure AI, ChatGPT and more
Monday 13 February 2023

Increase your competitiveness and learn how to prepare for the future. In the upcoming edition of Azure Architects Connect am March 21, 2023 you get under the title “Revolutionize your business with artificial intelligence” Unique insights into the latest technology trends and how you can use them to successfully lead your company into the future.

Azure AI, ChatGPT and GPT 3.5 – you have the unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the field of artificial intelligence and how these can be used to digitally transform your company. You’ll also learn from experts about the latest advances in AI technology, including the collaboration between Microsoft and Open AI.

The agenda includes the following topics:

  • Introduction to Large Language Models and Azure Open AI
  • Technical overview of GPT-3.5, ChatGPT, Codex and DALL-E
  • How can these models be used on Azure
  • Project experiences and use cases
  • questions and discussion

The event lasts 90 minutes, is virtual and free of charge. A short registration is required to participate.

