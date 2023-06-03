B7 closure: Diversion in the district of Gotha burdens residents

Nottleben almost cut off

The only way in and out of Nottleben is currently via a paved road, an agricultural path. If you want to go to Erfurt, you first have to drive 15 minutes in the wrong direction towards Gotha. Then through Gotha and in Siebleben south to Seebergen.

For otherwise five minutes I now need almost an hour.

Melanie Singer

Resident from Nottleben





The diversion roads are narrow and are becoming increasingly dense in terms of traffic, because some access roads are also closed in Wandersleben, Wechmar and Neudietendorf.

Via Cobstädt, Großrettbach and Kleinrettbach it finally goes back to Gamstädt. Melanie says: “For five minutes, I now need almost an hour.”

State road construction authority: City of Erfurt decides