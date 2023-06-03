Home » B7 closure: Diversion in the district of Gotha burdens residents
Nottleben almost cut off

The only way in and out of Nottleben is currently via a paved road, an agricultural path. If you want to go to Erfurt, you first have to drive 15 minutes in the wrong direction towards Gotha. Then through Gotha and in Siebleben south to Seebergen.

For otherwise five minutes I now need almost an hour.


Melanie Singer
Resident from Nottleben

The diversion roads are narrow and are becoming increasingly dense in terms of traffic, because some access roads are also closed in Wandersleben, Wechmar and Neudietendorf.

Via Cobstädt, Großrettbach and Kleinrettbach it finally goes back to Gamstädt. Melanie says: “For five minutes, I now need almost an hour.”

State road construction authority: City of Erfurt decides

Michael Stahl, head of the state road construction office: “In maybe three weeks we can open one direction for Nottleben for traffic again. The entire construction site of the B7 is up planned for the end of July. Whether the traffic lights in Ermstädt will also be open to car traffic (school buses are allowed to pass) is a decision made by the city of Erfurt.” We emailed the city on Thursday afternoon at our own request. 25 hours later we still haven’t received an answer.

