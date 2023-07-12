Home » Babar Azam’s rise in the Test world rankings, to third place
News

Babar Azam’s rise in the Test world rankings, to third place

by admin
Babar Azam’s rise in the Test world rankings, to third place

Lahore: The International Cricket Council has released the global ranking of Test players, according to which the captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, has moved up to the third place after two ranks, while New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is at the first place in the list. Australia’s Travis Head is second with 874 points, national cricket team captain Babar Azam is third in this list with 862 rating points.
Australia’s Steven Smith is fourth with 855 points after dropping 2 places, while Marnos Laboshin is fifth with 849 points. Babar Azam’s reign in the one-day world rankings continues, he continues to occupy the first position with 886 points, while Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq are at the third and fourth positions.

See also  He sets himself on fire in front of the hospital where the wife he had attacked is - Puglia

You may also like

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

1.5 tons of cocaine fell in The Bahamas...

Feast of the Redeemer, still free places to...

North Kivu: the orphanage “Tukinge Yatima of Kasindi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy