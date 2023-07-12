Babar Azam’s rise in the Test world rankings, to third place

Lahore: The International Cricket Council has released the global ranking of Test players, according to which the captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, has moved up to the third place after two ranks, while New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is at the first place in the list. Australia’s Travis Head is second with 874 points, national cricket team captain Babar Azam is third in this list with 862 rating points.

Australia’s Steven Smith is fourth with 855 points after dropping 2 places, while Marnos Laboshin is fifth with 849 points. Babar Azam’s reign in the one-day world rankings continues, he continues to occupy the first position with 886 points, while Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq are at the third and fourth positions.

