Paving works on the Altillanura Crossroad between Meta and Vichada are advancing

With 11 kilometers paved (10km of them Puente Arimena – El Viento and 1km between Puerto Gaitán and Puente Arimena) the works of the Altillanura Transversal are advancing, where the National Institute of Roads, Invías, is in charge of paving this corridor that joins the departments of Meta and Vichada.

This project, executed by the Government of Change, is part of the long-range works that the entity manages and that have been generating important benefits in terms of sources of employment with 1,150 jobs, in the three sectors where activities are carried out ( Puerto Gaitán-Puente Arimena; Juriepe-Puerto Carreño and Puente Arimena-El Viento).

Investments in this corridor reach $770,000 million and will benefit nearly 4 million inhabitants of the region.

Through these works, the Government of President Gustavo Petro promotes, in addition to the sustainable economic and social development of the eastern part of the country, more expeditious communication between the departments of Meta and Vichada, since it is expected that upon completion of the works, users of the corridor can transit it in 3 hours instead of the 7 and a half hours that the journey between Puerto Gaitán and El Viento takes today.

Source: INVIAS

