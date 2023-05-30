In 6 months the aqueduct of the Balconcitos village would be ready, the Mayor’s Office of Yopal socialized the project – news

Highlighting the work and the enterprises from Casanare with an agricultural vocation, is the main purpose sought by the SENA Regional, the Government of Casanare and the Mayor’s Office of Yopal with a space that they will open, dedicated to promoting the work of the field.

The Entrepreneurship Fair that will take place on June 4 starting at 7:00 am as part of the celebration of Farmer’s Day, will have as its main ally the Gran Plaza Alcaraván Shopping Center who, at the head of its administration, will put The external parking of this large surface is available.

The event in which about 100 entrepreneurial peasants from Casanare will gather, will have spaces for markets, gastronomic samples, crafts and cultural presentations alluding to the vocation of our Casanare peasants; and promises to be a great showcase for your ventures.

The invitation is for the entire community, to join this event and support the important work that the peasants of the region have been developing, which is of vital importance to safeguard the food security of all Casanareños.

The fair will have the support of Parex Resources, Oleoducto Vivo, Casanare Chamber of Commerce, Banco Agrario, Comfacasanare, Casanare Financial Institute, ICA, National Police, National Army, Casanare Air Group, among others who will also participate with spaces institutions in which they will offer the services they have available.

The event also has the support of the CampeSENA Articulating Committee in Casanare, a strategy of the General Directorate of SENA for peasants to more easily access training, employment and entrepreneurship services. Social, environmental and economic justice.

Source: SENA Casanare

Related