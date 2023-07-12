Rain Provides Temporary Relief in the North, but High Temperatures Persist in the South

Rainstorm Brings Temporary Relief to North China, But Southern Heatwave Continues

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – July 12th

After a rainstorm brought some relief from the scorching heat to many places in the north, the high temperatures are expected to return, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory. While the rain temporarily alleviated the heat in Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regions, and Shandong, the high temperatures will develop again as the rainfall subsides. Meanwhile, the rainy season has ended in Jiangnan and other areas, entering the dog days, marked by sunny, hot, and muggy weather. Some areas in Jiangnan can expect temperatures as high as 38 to 40°C.

Fang Chong, the chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory, provided details about the characteristics of the rainfall from the 12th to the 13th. The range of the rainfall is relatively large, with strong precipitation expected in the Northwest, North China, Huanghuai, and other northern regions. Likewise, the southwest, Jianghan, and Jianghuai regions in the south will also experience rainfall. Some areas can expect more rainfall, with heavy to heavy rains forecasted for parts of Shandong, central and northern Henan, northern Jiangsu, northern Anhui, central Shaanxi, western Sichuan Basin, southeastern Gansu, eastern and southern Qinghai, and southeastern Tibet.

The rainfall is expected to alleviate the high temperatures and drought that have affected many areas and benefit agricultural production in the northern region.

“This year’s high temperatures in North China are extremely extreme,” said Gao Hui, chief forecaster of the National Climate Center. A total of 86 national stations in North China and the Huanghuai region have reached or exceeded the extreme high temperature threshold, with 26 national stations, including Beijing Tanghekou, reaching or surpassing historical extremes. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued 43 high-temperature warnings this year, including 27 high-temperature yellow warnings and 16 high-temperature orange warnings.

Beijing has experienced the highest temperatures in history since 1961 this June, marking eight consecutive years of high temperature processes occurring in North China from mid-June to early July.

Experts attribute the recent high temperatures in North China to the rapid development of El Niño, which resulted in the strengthening of the subtropical high-pressure system and the southward movement of precipitation. The stable high-pressure ridge in the middle and high latitudes and the poor water vapor conditions in North China contributed to the dry heat-type high temperatures before the rainy season.

As the rainfall process ends on the 14th, eastern North China and other areas can expect the return of high temperature weather. However, due to increased atmospheric humidity, the rate of temperature rise during the day will slow down, making the extreme high temperatures in the later period not necessarily stronger, but giving people a feeling of stuffiness.

In contrast, the southern region will continue to experience a heatwave under the control of subtropical high pressure. Some areas may reach temperatures of 38 to 40°C, and the public is advised to take precautions against the hot weather.

