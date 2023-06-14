back to ethics

In recent weeks, a large part of the news agenda has been marked by events that, in essence, contain transgressions of ethics. In the city, the campaign of a candidate whose team faked an attack on her, allegedly to make violence against women visible; in turn, in the Palacio de Nariño, two of the key figures of the Government were ousted for some rather opaque actions where illegal kicks, interrogations with polygraphs and suitcases with money were intertwined.

It seems that public ethics has given way to “anything goes.” To gain visibility or “likes”, which is the same these days, a campaign has no problem faking an attack, without thinking about the consequences to credibility that this entails for the real victims of gender-based violence. In turn, to recover cash whose origin must be clarified, it is worth taking a lady belonging to the domestic staff to a gloomy basement to interrogate her with a polygraph or, through a framework worthy of a tropical James Bond, arrange for a Prosecutor give the order to shoot the phone. And meanwhile, who at that time was serving as ambassador, but who in the campaign fulfilled functions as the right-hand man of the current President, took advantage of the opacity of the situation to try to take advantage and carry out extortion maneuvers in favor of seeking a better position in the Government. . That is, the “anything goes” where the public interest is the least interesting and what matters are personal interests.

But it is not only in high government spheres or in the campaigns where we could criticize. It is true that in those of us who dedicate ourselves to politics, because of public service, the lack of ethics may be more visible, but the lack of citizen ethics, those manifestations of the “anything goes” of small private interests, are equally reprehensible. For example, someone who, to save a couple of minutes on the road, uses the lane that is the exclusive use of the MIO; or who, continuing with public transport, sneaks into the stations to avoid paying the ticket; It is also reprehensible who vandalizes some murals with graffiti, or who damages public monuments, some to sell the material and others allegedly for aesthetic re-significations of dubious pedigree.

A transgression of public ethics or citizen ethics can easily cross the legal borders and end with criminal prosecutions, not in vain, the first limit of one’s own law is the rights of others, but behind them there are usually constitutional or legal limitations; no right can be exercised in an abusive way, for this reason we need to return to ethics, both public servants and citizens, to find that first behavioral regulator that allows us to live as a society that moves towards justice and equity, otherwise, we will continue to survive in the midst of a social group where everyone fights for their particular interests.

