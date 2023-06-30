Back to the future – review of the 1st Modern Work Day

Admittedly – we didn’t have (and don’t have!) one DeLorean. Nevertheless, almost 100 motivated people came to the Seibert Media headquarters on June 15, 2023 to learn more about how modern working methods are changing companies: at the premiere of our Modern Work Day!

That was Modern Work Day 2023

The first participants arrived before 9 a.m., the official registration deadline, and were able to help themselves at the “breakfast bar”. Freshly strengthened (and awake), everyone then started the day of the event together with Florian and Bianca.

About Google Workspace, company culture and AI

At 09:40 Neschat Haghighi entered the stage. In her presentation “Google Workspace 2023 – why it’s not just a tool, but a contribution to the culture of every company” she reported on the cooperation at Google. She showed how Google designs the work environment so that all employees can be productive and work well together. Because especially in times of a shortage of skilled workers, it is important to keep talent in the company – and employers can and must do something here! Neschat gave a little insight into what can also be done in future in “daily business” with the help of AI.

Atlassian and the road to better teams

At 10:15 a.m. Lisa Grau took over the ball. Mirroring Google, she presented how Atlassian meets the challenges that companies and employees are facing today. How can people be motivated to do their work happily and productively – despite increasing complexity, heterogeneous age structures and “hybrid work”? Lisa showed the way Atlassian goes today to promote cohesion, make teams innovative and productive and why it takes small, incremental changes to be able to celebrate big successes in the end.

New Work vs. Good Work?

At 11 a.m. sharp, we welcomed Jule Jankowski, communication scientist and podcaster, who provocatively said, “Modern is more than new. And new is not always good”. Her presentation made it clear how much truth there is in this observation, what “good work” is and why “good” is the new new. Her five “good work principles” – successful relationship design, flexible structures, digital balance, lived agility and thinking in possibilities – also provided a topic for discussion later in the lunch break. In addition, the participants of the Modern Work Day were able to enjoy a copy of Jules’ book “Between old and new is good: How we can use good work to create a sustainable work culture without having to redo everything”.

panel discussion

At the end of the morning, five experts on the podium and the audience discussed the current challenges of the modern working world. How does it behave e.g. B. when a company not only provides office jobs, but also has a high proportion of blue-collar employees?

Then it was time for the lunch break, where the excellent food from our chefs combined with the great weather ensured a good mood and lively conversations.

The nitty gritty – the afternoon on the Modern Work Day

The deep-dive sessions began in the afternoon: 3 topics each found their audience at the same time, and various impulses and approaches could be deepened in around 45 minutes each. The sessions “The biggest problems in cooperation and how to solve them”, “How hybrid cooperation succeeds – practical example of event organization” and of course the “Good Work” session were particularly popular. It became clear that the aspect of “hybrid work” in particular worries many participants.

Is this topic burning under your nails too? Then read this blog article, in which we have recorded our own experiences with hybrid work and co.

At the same time, there was plenty of time for networking between snacks and chatter on our terrace. The speakers were enthusiastically engaged – no question, modern cooperation still brings with it a lot of unsolved questions!

And finally: happy winners!

At the end of the Modern Work Day, we held a competition. The lucky fairy drew three lucky participants who could look forward to a free Modern Workplace workshop, an on-site ticket for the Tools4AgileTeams conference and a Google Nest.

Summary of the Modern Work Day: a successful premiere!

At the end of the event, the unanimous tenor was that the keynotes in particular, but also various deep dive sessions, were very valuable. If you would like to watch the lectures from the morning again – you can find them here Livestream. We will also be putting individual articles online there in the next few weeks.

And because pictures say more than words, we are happy to give you the opportunity to round off your personal review with the pictures of the day – we have some of them for you here provided. Incidentally, the presentation slides for the lectures will also be added there, Jule’s are already online!

The entire organizational team on site was tired but happy. What were your impressions of the Modern Work Day? Write to us at [email protected].

Until then: We are happy to help you with everything to do with modern work. Our experts, above all Florian Schneider, support you at any time on your way into the future! Just talk to us.

