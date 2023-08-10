Child pornography: Eleven objects in Central Saxony and in the Ore Mountains searched

The police searched eleven buildings and apartments in the Erzgebirge district and in the district of Mittelsachsen on suspicion of various child pornography crimes. The investigations are aimed at eight men and young people between the ages of 16 and 81, the police in Chemnitz said. During the raid, the criminal police were supported by the Saxon riot police. The public prosecutor’s office had obtained the search warrants from the Chemnitz district court.

During the searches in Döbeln, Roßwein, Mittweida, Burgstädt, Geringswalde and Aue-Bad Schlema, the investigators found a lot of evidence, including computer technology, storage media and more than 20 cell phones. Specifically, the officers are investigating the distribution, publication, acquisition or possession of child pornographic content. The procedures are therefore not related to one another.

