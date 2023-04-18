The New Opel Grandland, advertised as purely made in Germany, is newly launched

Entering the main battlefield of imported medium-sized SUVs, OPEL’s general agent, Oji Automobile, officially released The New Opel Grandland today (4/18). The whole car series includes GS Line / Business Elegance Modern / Business Elegance Modern + the first special edition and other three models, limited early bird The preferential price starts from 1.279 million, making it a strong entry into the main battlefield of domestic imported medium-sized SUV sales.

Wang Tenghan, chairman of Oji Automobile, said that the hot-selling HATCHBACK hatchback model of the brand will be introduced in June, and the goal of introducing at least one new car per year will be achieved. In addition to the introduction of new products, in the introduction of channel layout, Oji Automobile is actively planning the channel layout in Taiwan. It will complete the opening of flagship exhibition and service centers in Xinbei Sanchong, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung before the end of April, and will be opened successively from the second quarter to the end of the year. Binjiang Service Factory, Neihu Exhibition Center, North Taichung Flagship Point, and Taoyuan Flagship Point covering an area of ​​more than 1,200 pings are expected to complete the construction of 8 access points by the end of this year, so that consumers who love the OPEL brand can have more Car appreciation and after-sales service maintenance space. “

The New Opel Grandland offers 5 new car colors including Pure White, Minimalist Grey, Intuitive Black, Confident Red and Metropolitan Blue, with a lively Two-Tone two-tone body design to create a distinctive visual experience; while the body adopts Bold & The bold and pure design of Pure inherits the century-old car-making classics and creates a new generation of German design aesthetics. The VIZOR lightning goggles have become the unique brand identity of the new generation of OPEL family cars. With the clear texture lines of the body, it perfectly presents a dynamic and energetic vision. . Looking at the A-pillar of the body, the three-dimensional roof outline ends at the spoiler and rear wing, showing a sporty look; and the extended 3D three-dimensional car side waistline, integrated into the same-color wheel arch arc, and matched with 18-inch two-color cut aluminum rings, Combined with the sharp broken line embedded under the door, the new Grandland has a multi-layered visual tension. Looking around the overall new car exterior design, the original design team cleverly used the new generation of car manufacturing technology to integrate fashion, technology, and urban texture into the new Grandland. Interpret Opel’s low-key, elegant yet confident character.

The new-generation Grandland not only has a comfortable and spacious cabin space, but also is equipped with the latest high-tech equipment to meet the smart living environment of the new generation of consumer groups.Picture/provided by the operator

The new-generation Grandland not only has a comfortable and spacious cabin space, but also is equipped with the latest high-tech equipment to meet the smart living environment of the new generation of consumer groups. In terms of space function performance, the new Grandland has an excellent luggage compartment loading space of 514 liters in the standard riding mode, and the rear seat back adopts a 60/40 split dumping design. If the rear seats are adjusted to the full dumping mode, the luggage compartment space It can be expanded to 1652 liters in one fell swoop, and car owners can easily adjust it according to different car needs. Whether it is driving in daily life or traveling with family members on holidays, they can easily enjoy a comfortable driving life.

Entering the interior cabin, Grandland has a people-oriented driving-oriented cockpit design. Its Detox extremely simple decompression cockpit and Pure Panel integrated digital instrumentation, including 12-inch digital instrumentation, only display the information needed for driving at the moment, and display the information in high-color graphics Display, to eliminate visual interference, intuitive and easy to understand and simple presentation, so that drivers can focus more on driving experience. The multimedia entertainment system on the right side of the driver is equipped with a 10-inch high-color multimedia touch screen display, combined with App-Connect multimedia functions (including Apple Carplay and Android Auto) and e-toggle fly-by-wire shift control, providing the driver with intuitive driving Information and control convenience. The new-generation Grandland seats are covered with Alcantara suede and leather in mixed colors. At the same time, they are embellished with delicate stitching to provide the best ride quality for all car members. Seat adjustment makes driving easier and more comfortable.

The unique brand recognition of the new-generation OPEL family models, together with the layered texture lines of the body and the 3D three-dimensional car side waistline, perfectly presents a dynamic and energetic vision; the three-dimensional roof outline ends at the spoiler rear wing, showing a sporty appearance .Picture/provided by the operator

The New Opel Grandland adopts the new EMP2 modular chassis configuration, and is equipped with a new 1.2 Pure Tech gasoline turbocharged engine. This engine has won the International Engine of the Year International Engine Award for 4 consecutive years. With a horsepower of 130 horsepower and a maximum torque of 23.5 kgm, it is also equipped with a Start/Stop engine automatic start & stop system, showing excellent fuel efficiency and body dynamic performance. Through the dynamic mode, switch Eco/Normal/Sport three modes, you can get different dynamic experience. The new EMP2 modular chassis is 70 kg lighter than the previous generation platform. It adopts high rigidity, aluminum alloy and composite materials to achieve high torsional resistance and high rigidity, giving the most comfortable driving and dynamic driving fun.

The new-generation Grandland is equipped with top-notch lighting technology. Models above Business Elegance Modern are equipped with IntelliLux LED® Pixel Light matrix headlights as standard, using 168 LED independent lighting modules. Seven independent intelligent lighting modes including anti-glare high beam lighting can automatically adjust the light beam and angle according to the driving situation and surrounding environment, providing the best front lighting without glare. When driving in town, it is activated automatically up to a speed of approx. 50 km/h. The light beam has a wide shape to avoid glare from oncoming vehicles; when driving in the suburbs, it will automatically start when the speed exceeds 50 km/h, and adjust the lighting range of the current lane and roadside so that the oncoming and front vehicles will not be affected Glare interference; on high-speed roads, it will be activated automatically when the speed exceeds 105 km/h. If there is no oncoming vehicle, the visible angle of view on the side of the vehicle will increase. When following the vehicle in front or overtaking, it can reduce the suffering of these vehicles glare.

In terms of safety equipment, in addition to the basic 6 SRS safety auxiliary airbags, ESP driving dynamic stability system and other active/passive safety systems, all models are equipped with Opel Driver Assistance Systems intelligent safety driving assistance systems, including ACC full-speed active fixed vehicle distance High-speed cruise control system, FCA forward collision warning, AEB emergency automatic braking assist, HIA lane centering assist, LDW lane departure warning, LKA lane departure assist, ETSR traffic signal recognition, ISA intelligent speed limit adjustment, DDA driving fatigue warning , SBZA blind spot detection and warning, HCA slope start assist, etc., and the APA intelligent parking assist system is standard for all car series; while Business Elegance Modern and above models are equipped with 360ﾟSURROUND VISION parking surround view image assist system. All-round driving safety assistance, while enjoying the fun of driving, you can feel a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Oji Auto launched the GS LINE model specially for the new generation Grandland this time, equipped with OPEL GS Line exclusive sports blackening style kit, including LOGO & GRANDLAND model nameplate, 18-inch GS Line exclusive aluminum ring, front and rear bumpers, and side lower guards The blackened treatment of the car, roof, rearview mirror and rear wing, as well as the personalized black composite material ergonomic seats in the car interior, show a charming and strong sports style, which can attract everyone’s attention while galloping on the street. In order to cater to buyers, Oji Automobile specially launched an early bird discount plan for new cars. Among them, the early bird discount price of GS Line models is 1.279 million yuan (limited to 40 units). Power supply equipment (valued at 10,000 yuan); Business Elegance Modern early bird discount price of 1.349 million yuan (made to order), and a special discount of 30,000 yuan for car purchase this month; and Business Elegance Modern+ first-release special edition early bird discount price of 138.9 10,000 yuan (limited to 180 units), this month’s special discount of 40,000 yuan car purchase fee and 2 years or 20,000 kilometers of free maintenance and other preferential plans (2 free maintenance in total).