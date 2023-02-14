The CCP purged nearly 2,000 social accounts, and Hu Xinyu’s mother’s Douyin was emptied. (Internet screenshot)

[The Epoch Times, February 13, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Yi Ru) The body of Jiangxi student Hu Xinyu was “found” at the end of last month. The Cyberspace Administration of the Communist Party of China (CCP) recently announced that it has rectified 1,894 “violating laws and regulations” accounts related to the Hu Xinyu incident. Experts pointed out that the Hu Xinyu incident was revealed to involve the crime of live organ harvesting. The government failed to lie and had to forcefully maintain stability, but it will accelerate the people’s abandonment of the CCP.

In addition, Hu Xinyu’s mother’s Douyin account has been cleared. The webcaster who was involved in the incident was reported to have disappeared.

According to the information released by the Central Cyberspace Administration of the Communist Party of China on February 12, as of now, there are as many as 1,894 accounts on Chinese online social media platforms, which have been subject to censure due to the so-called “use of the Hu Mouyu incident to spread rumors and malicious marketing hype”. Disposal, the relevant purge action involves key website platforms such as Douyin, Tencent, Weibo, Kuaishou, Baidu, Bilibili, and Xiaohongshu. The vibrato of Hu Xinyu’s mother was also cleared.

The official claimed that some people “fabricated rumors without a bottom line to interfere with the direction of public opinion” on the Internet

In early February, a neighbor of Hujiatang disclosed to the media that Hu Xinyu’s family members were being monitored by the authorities in a hotel by the river. In order to prevent them from contacting the outside world, the police confiscated their mobile phones.

Rights Defenders reported on the 12th that Li Qianwei, a network anchor working in Ningbo, Zhejiang, has been forcibly disappeared for nearly three months, but after his family members reported the case, the police did not file a case. Li Qianwei was one of the first to pay attention to the case and help find Hu Xinyu.

Hu Xinyu, a 15-year-old senior high school student at Zhiyuan Middle School in Qianshan County, Jiangxi Province, disappeared mysteriously from the school on October 14, 2022. More than a hundred days later, his body was found in a grain depot near the school on January 28. The cause of death has aroused widespread doubts in the society. After the Jiangxi provincial government held a press conference on February 2, setting the tone that Hu Xinyu had “hanged himself to death”, many people still did not believe this conclusion. Officials refer to those who “mongered rumors”.

During the period when Hu Xinyu disappeared from the campus, the “blanket search” organized by the local government failed to find him. Many netizens believed that the local government and the school management had concealed the truth from the very beginning, and that Hu Xinyu’s death was a criminal incident involving the school, teachers and officials.

Regarding Hu Xinyu’s death, there have been voices on the Internet questioning that it is related to the shady scene of the CCP’s live organ harvesting. It mainly refers to the fact that a high-ranking CCP official got sick and needed an organ transplant, and Hu Xinyu’s blood type “just matched”.

Song Zude, an entertainment critic in mainland China who pays close attention to the shady scene of live organ harvesting in China, once investigated the case. He posted a video on social platforms, saying that he made unannounced visits to some hospitals in Shanghai and learned that Hu Xinyu was killed on October 14, 2022: “Xiao Hu’s ‘parts’ (referring to organs) were opened on the night of October 14. I bought a very good car and sent it directly to Shanghai, to the hospital, and to the operating table, and those who bought the ‘parts’ paid a very high price.”

It has been more than 20 years since live organ harvesting occurred on a large scale in mainland China. In 2006, witnesses from the mainland to overseas revealed that a large number of imprisoned Falun Gong practitioners had their organs harvested in Sujiatun, mainland China.

On June 22, 2016, senior Canadian politician David Kilgour, human rights lawyer David Matas, and American investigative reporter Ethan Gutman jointly released “The Chinese Communist Party’s Harvesting Human Organs” at the National Press Club of the United States. Investigative Report”. After investigation, the three authors estimated at the time that the number of organ transplants in China is about 60,000 to 100,000 per year, and may be as high as 1.5 million from 2000 to 2016. The main source of these organs is Falun Gong practitioners.

Analysis: The CCP’s Fear of Live Organ Harvesting Exposes the CCP’s Forceful Stability Maintenance to Accelerate Its Fall

Chinese-Australian historian Li Yuanhua told The Epoch Times on February 13 that the reason why the CCP authorities were in a hurry to conclude the case of Hu Xinyu and begin to clean up the so-called “rumors” was because they dared not touch the sensitive topic of live organ harvesting. Because the impact of this case is too great, the Chinese people have realized that live organ harvesting is a reality that is related to everyone’s interests. “It (the CCP) does not want public opinion to discuss in this direction, so it hastily closed the case.”

Li Yuanhua said that people questioned it because the lie was too bizarre to justify itself. But the CCP’s consistent practice is that since it has been announced, you are not allowed to question it.

“The CCP is a rogue government. Since the local government knows that the central government can help it, it dares to tell some lies that it doesn’t think it can do. The CCP has always done this, but this bad practice is getting worse and worse. Don’t pay attention, the more you do, the less you will get entangled in details.”

Last year, the “Iron Chain Girl Incident” also attracted widespread attention. Although the Jiangsu local government dealt with a group of dereliction of duty officials, the public did not buy the official statement that the “Iron Chain Girl” was Xiao Huamei.

Li Yuanhua believes that the CCP has gone to a dead end, from the Iron Chain Girl to the Hu Xinyu case, which makes it very panic. But the CCP doesn’t care about human nature. It thinks that the maintenance of power and stability can achieve all the goals it wants to achieve. “This is also a phenomenon before the CCP’s impending demise. There will be more and more similar incidents. In the process, the common people will become more and more aware of the CCP and abandon the CCP more and more from their hearts.”

After Hu Xinyu disappeared, his parents and friends never gave up looking for it. The incident had a great impact on public opinion. It was rare for the authorities to shut down related discussions on the Internet. Not only the self-media continued to break the news, but also official media from all over the world followed up with the report.

Wu Zuolai, a scholar in the United States, told The Epoch Times on February 13 that the authorities did not block all speeches before, probably because the CCP did not reach an agreement. But later the CCP believed that this topic would jeopardize the image of the CCP, because the organ transplant industry is already a national market of the CCP, and it is still an international market.

“With such a large industrial chain, there will be some important people and interest groups behind it. If it continues to ferment, their industry may fail. So whether it is from the CCP’s national image or as an interest group, It’s going all out to bring this topic to an immediate halt.”

Wu Zuo said that the Hu Xinyu incident was originally a shocking and tragic incident. Chinese people will feel that the CCP government is a corrupt government this time, and the CCP is constantly infringing on the interests of the public. Ordinary people spread word of mouth and no longer trust the government, which will form a greater explosive force at a certain time.

“Many dynasties also collapsed after such a defeat. This is a fate, sooner or later. When a regime loses its trust in the people, the people think that I can’t do anything now, so I will wait for the opportunity. Sooner or later you will be completely defeated. At that time, the final reckoning will be settled,” he said.

